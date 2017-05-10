Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, May 10th, 2017

District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed legislation he has authored that has passed the House and is remaining on the calendar to be heard during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 10.

Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

051017-John-Raney.mp3

 

