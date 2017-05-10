Petition Campaign For New Brazos County Based Community College Fails

A petition drive by the economic development agency serving the Bryan/College Station region to create a new community college has failed.

A committee of the Research Valley Partnership (RVP) sought the new college to increase more local workforce training and two year academic offerings.

Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock told county commissioners the petition needed a minimum 9,607 signatures.

Hancock said the RVP submitted 9,917 signatures. 709 were declared invalid. Hancock told WTAW News most of the invalid signatures came from people not registered to vote or they were not registered to vote in Brazos County.

That left the RVP with 9,208 valid signatures; 399 short of the minimum.

County commissioners then unanimously voted that the petition failed.

After the vote, RVP board chairman Michael Beckendorf told WTAW News their next step is getting more involved in an advisory council recently created by the Texas A&M system.

Beckendorf also noted the advisory council and a partnership between the system and Blinn College at the system’s RELLIS campus came after the RVP campaign began last year.

And the RVP pointed out they generated the most signatures ever on a petition campaign to the county commission.

Click below for comments from Michael Beckendorf, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

050917 Michael Beckendorf