Long Ball Propels Rangers, Astros to Victory

Griffin dominates hometown Padres 11-0, Rangers hit 3 homers

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ A.J. Griffin dominated his hometown San Diego Padres with a four-hitter for his second career shutout, and Joey Gallo and Ryan Rua homered off Jered Weaver in the Texas Rangers’ 11-0 victory Tuesday.

Gallo and Rua each drove in three runs and Robinson Chirinos also homered for the Rangers, who scored two more runs than in their previous four games combined.

After splitting a two-game series, the teams head to Arlington for two more.

Correa, Beltran homer in big first inning; Astros top Braves

HOUSTON (AP) _ Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran hit consecutive homers off Bartolo Colon during a five-run first inning and the Houston Astros cruised to an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Houston led 4-0 after Correa launched a three-run shot with no outs. Beltran followed his third homer this season.

Josh Reddick also homered for Houston, connecting on his 100th career home run with a solo shot in the fifth.

Houston starter Charlie Morton (4-2) allowed three runs _ one earned _ in 5 2/3 innings for his third straight win.

Colon (1-4) gave up eight runs and three homers, both season highs, in 5 2/3 innings. His ERA ballooned to 7.22.