Easterwood Airport Update Given To The CS Council

Easterwood Airport Update Given To The CS CouncilFeatured Stories, News Wednesday, May 10th, 2017
Demolition, remodeling, and new construction continues at Easterwood Airport.
At the last College Station city council meeting, airport manager Josh Abramson says improvements at the main terminal are about two months behind schedule…but completion is expected by the end of the year.042717-update-on-completing-the-terminal.mp3
More parking is planned, while there will be a new location for rental cars not reserved for customers.042717-more-parking-and-new-location-to-house-rental-cars.mp3
Rental car customers will still do their business in the terminal.042717-rental-car-customers-will-continue-to-use-the-terminal.mp3
There are two ideas to eliminate flooding on the airport road between FM 60 and the terminal.042717-two-ideas-to-eliminate-airport-road-flooding.mp3
And new equipment will be in operation soon to pay for parking. There is no change in the parking rates.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115765
Posted by Bill Oliver on May 10 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.