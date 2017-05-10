Easterwood Airport Update Given To The CS Council

Demolition, remodeling, and new construction continues at Easterwood Airport.

At the last College Station city council meeting, airport manager Josh Abramson says improvements at the main terminal are about two months behind schedule…but completion is expected by the end of the year.

More parking is planned, while there will be a new location for rental cars not reserved for customers.

Rental car customers will still do their business in the terminal.

There are two ideas to eliminate flooding on the airport road between FM 60 and the terminal.

And new equipment will be in operation soon to pay for parking. There is no change in the parking rates.