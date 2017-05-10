Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, May 10th, 2017

City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney discussed returning to Austin to address state lawmakers, this week’s developments regarding workforce training, a preview of Thursday’s city council meeting, and the retirement of the College Station City Secretary during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 26.

Click below to hear Karl Mooney visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

051017-Karl-Mooney.mp3

 

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115766

Posted by on May 10 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-