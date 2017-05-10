College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, May 10th, 2017
City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney discussed returning to Austin to address state lawmakers, this week’s developments regarding workforce training, a preview of Thursday’s city council meeting, and the retirement of the College Station City Secretary during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 26.
Click below to hear Karl Mooney visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.051017-Karl-Mooney.mp3
