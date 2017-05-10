Bryan Robbery And Shooting Injures Two, One Critically

A robbery and shooting Tuesday night in northwest Bryan injured two people.

Bryan police report a 27 year old man is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. A 24 year old woman who was also shot was also taken to the hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.

According to BPD, two men forced their way into the victims home, located on West 16th Street about one block south of Highway 21.

The suspects remain at large. It has not been revealed if they and the victims knew each other.

BPD reports due to circumstances of the robbery the incident is believed to be isolated and the general public is not in any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.