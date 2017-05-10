Bryan City Council Held Two Brief Special Meetings This Week

Two special meetings in as many days for the Bryan city council began Tuesday during the noon hour.

With the absences of Mayor Andrew Nelson and councilman Mike Southerland, the remaining five went ahead with the unbudgeted purchase of a $299,000 dollar water slide for the Bryan Aquatic Center.

That was part of a consent agenda where there was no discussion.

The council also reappointed the municipal judge and all associate city judges.

Tuesday’s meeting included first round approval to revised tower regulations to comply with new federal requirements. Final action took place Wednesday morning. That was the only item on Wednesday’s 8:30 a.m. agenda.