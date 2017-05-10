Home » Featured Stories, News » Brazos County Jail Passes State Inspection & Employees Are Recognized By The County Commission

Brazos County Jail Passes State Inspection & Employees Are Recognized By The County Commission

Wednesday, May 10th, 2017

The state commission on jail standards recently made their unannounced visit to the Brazos County jail.

Sheriff Chris Kirk says they again passed the inspection with flying colors.

The two day inspection is a comprehensive review that includes mock drills and interviews with employees and inmates.

More than 170 are employed at the detention center, which has an inmate population of around 670.

Click below for comments from Chris Kirk, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

050317-Chris-Kirk-interview.mp3

 

At Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting, the sheriff read a proclamation for National Correctional Officers and Employees week.

Click below to hear the proclamation presentation:

050917-proclamation-presentation.mp3

 

Receiving the Brazos County commission’s proclamation for National Corrections Officers and Employees week are (L-R) Lt. Reginald Walker, detention officer Courtney Waller, administrative assistant Laura Cook, and sheriff Chris Kirk.

Posted by on May 10 2017.

