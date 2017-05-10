Brazos County Jail Passes State Inspection & Employees Are Recognized By The County Commission

The state commission on jail standards recently made their unannounced visit to the Brazos County jail.

Sheriff Chris Kirk says they again passed the inspection with flying colors.

The two day inspection is a comprehensive review that includes mock drills and interviews with employees and inmates.

More than 170 are employed at the detention center, which has an inmate population of around 670.

At Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting, the sheriff read a proclamation for National Correctional Officers and Employees week.

