State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, May 9th, 2017
Brazos County Senator Charles Schwertner discussed the ruling on sanctuary cities, his role in determining the healthcare portion of the budget, legislation regarding ride sharing companies including Uber and Lyft, and more during his regular appearance on Tuesday, May 9.
Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Brad Mitchell.
