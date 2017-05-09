Padres hit 3 HRs while Cahill, `pen hold Rangers in check

Padres hit 3 HRs while Cahill, `pen hold Rangers in checkSports Tuesday, May 9th, 2017
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Trevor Cahill and three relievers held the Texas Rangers to two hits, and Ryan Schimpf, Austin Hedges and Cory Spangenberg homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-1 victory Monday night.
The Padres snapped a four-game losing streak.
Cahill (3-2) allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings to win his third straight decision over four starts. He was making his third start at Petco Park for his hometown Padres.
The right-hander didn’t allow a hit until Carlos Gomez singled to left on a soft liner with one out in the fourth. Cahill struck out seven and walked five.
Nick Martinez (0-2) allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115740
Posted by Zach Taylor on May 9 2017. Filed under Sports.