Vidales Homers Three Times in 8-6 Loss to No. 9 Tennessee

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M Softball’s Tori Vidales belted three home runs and drove in a career-high six runs Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 6 Aggies fell to No. 9 Tennessee, 8-6, in the regular season finale at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Tennessee (44-9, 16-7 SEC) grabbed an early 1-0 lead, scoring an unearned run in the first, but Texas A&M (42-9, 16-7 SEC) responded in the bottom half with Vidales’ first dinger of the game. Kaitlyn Alderink led off the frame with a walk, before the La Porte, Texas, native sent a laser over the left field wall.

The Volunteers regained the lead in the second on a Meghan Gregg grand slam to center. In the third, Vidales smacked her second home run of the contest off the scoreboard in right center to cut the lead to 5-3.

Tennessee scored a run in the fifth on a Chelsea Seggern double and two runs in the sixth on a Gregg RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Brooke Vines.

The Aggies rallied in the seventh, getting the first two batters on base with a Kelbi Fortenberry single before Erica Russell drew a walk. With two outs, Vidales kept the game alive with a deep shot to left, her team-high 14th of the season.

Tennessee’s Matty Moss earned the win to move to 23-2, while Samantha Show suffered loss to move 17-6 on the season.

The Aggies return to action Thursday at 11 am CT at the SEC Tournament in Knoxville, Tenn., as the No. 4 seed and will face the winner of Wednesday’s first round matchup between Alabama and Arkansas.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the game…

“I wasn’t happy with how tight we were in the first inning. I thought in the first two innings our defense really hurt us. When I look at the board, I see an unearned run in the first inning and I see four runs that shouldn’t happen in the second. If we field that ground ball and get the out, it turns out where we get runners at second and third with two outs and Gregg up to the plate. In that situation we won’t throw to her. That gives us a chance to get Vines out there and Trinity ends up getting her out. To me, those are five runs that shouldn’t be on the board. I wasn’t happy with that at all. Early in those first innings we didn’t take care of the ball. Those are things that can’t happen when you’re playing for the stakes we had today.”

On Tori Vidales ‘s performance…

“Tori had four at bats and hit the ball hard all four times. She had three homeruns and the shot she hit that they made a play on. She was terrific. She spent a lot of time one-on-one with Coach (Gerry) Glasco this week. It’s more about calming her down. She was pressing so badly. She wants it for herself but she really wants it for our team and she was getting in her own way. Today it was great to see her comfortable again and go up there and just swing the bat. She looked really good.”

Junior 1B Tori Vidales

On if she was surprised they threw to her…

“Not really because in this game you’re bound to fail. I don’t think they were expecting that again honestly. I don’t even think it was a strike but I was seeing the ball well so I felt like I was going to be successful so I just went up there doing what I could.”

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics