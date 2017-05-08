Have You Seen These Women?

From Bryan police:

A purse was left on a bench at Walmart located on N. Harvey Mitchell on 4/1/17.

The two ladies in the video pick up the purse and later leave the store with it. At this point they are considered persons of interest in a theft.

The value of the purse was $200 plus the contents of the purse which were valued at several hundred dollars.

We are asking if anyone recognizes these persons of interest to please contact Detective Beau Wallace at 979-209-5455 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Refer to case # 17-0400034.