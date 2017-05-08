UPDATE: College Station Gander Mountain Store to Remain Open

While the Gander Mountain store in College Station has a “store closing” banner in front of it, the store is not going anywhere.

The retailer, which filed for bankruptcy in March, has posted on its website the company has been acquired by Camping World.

The new owner of the store, according to his Twitter feed, is keeping some locations open, including the one in College Station.

Camping World acquired everything except for the current inventory, which is now being sold.

