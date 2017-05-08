Bryan Man’s Seventh Arrest Since January 2016

An 18 year old Bryan man has been arrested for the seventh time in the last year and a half.

Bryan police report Lonnie Wayne Moore turned himself in Monday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Moore is accused of shooting and critically injuring a 20 year old man a week the night of April 30 in the parking lot of the Valero corner store at William Joel Bryan and the freeway.

The victim remains hospitalized, but is out of the critical care unit.

Moore’s bond on the new charge was set at $125,000 dollars.

He is awaiting trial, for among other things, an arrest last October where he is accused of firing shots at a stranger’s vehicle following an argument in the parking lot of a College Station grocery store.