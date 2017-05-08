Bryan Citizens Circulating Petitions For Additional City Charter Amendments

Voters in the city of Bryan could be considering ten changes to the city charter this November.

An organization called Bryan New Directions has started a petition campaign. One of two names listed on their website is city councilman Mike Southerland.

Two of the ten items, as first reported by The Eagle, involve spending money.

The group wants to create a fund from increased permit fees to address housing needs for low and moderate income residents. There would be an annual needs analysis, and money would be spent equal to 15 percent of the annual need for new homes and repairs to existing homes.

The increased permit fees, which is the second item involving money, would be up to five percent on new homes and up to ten percent on new commercial construction. One-third of the new revenue would go towards housing for low and moderate income residents. Two-thirds would go to improving Bryan’s drainage and sewer systems and other city infrastructure repairs.

The group is also calling for two regulations favoring owner-occupied single family homes. One involves any application for a conditional use permit. The permit has to receive approval of 55 percent of property owners within 500 feet of the permit request. The second proposal would ban “stealth dorms” or any other housing with more than two unrelated adults in a single family residential or planned development zone.

A fifth proposal involves the future of the Bryan municipal golf course. Any change to the property would require a public vote.

There are also three proposals to the format of Bryan city council meetings, which would change decisions made by Mayor Andrew Nelson. Those petitions include formalizing meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. All regular and special council meetings would start no earlier than 6 p.m. And the “Hear Citizens” portion of the meeting would return to 6:00 p.m. instead of 5:30.

Another proposed change would require all Bryan advisory boards, commissions, and committees have an equal number of members from each council district.

And there is a proposal that no one serves on more than two city of Bryan advisory bodies.

