Altuve powers Astros past Angels; Bullpen lets Rangers down again

Altuve’s 3-run homer propels Astros past Angels, 5-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) _ Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer during Houston’s four-run third inning, and Evan Gattis also homered in the Astros’ 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Mike Fiers pitched five innings and earned his first victory of the season with a boost from his bullpen, which threw four scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

Ken Giles rebounded from a rough blown save in Anaheim on Friday to pitch the ninth for his eighth save, and the AL West leaders won for the sixth time in eight games.

Yunel Escobar hit two home runs for the Angels, who have lost four of five. Two-time AL MVP Mike Trout sat out with a tight left hamstring for the third time in four games.

Seager hits solo HR in 8th, Mariners rally past Rangers 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) _ Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners rallied late to beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Sunday.

Down 3-0, the Mariners scored three times in the seventh. Seager connected with one out in the eighth off Sam Dyson (0-4) for his second homer of the season.

Marc Rzepczynski (1-0) got one out for the win. Edwin Diaz worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Texas starter Andrew Cashner was pulled after issuing a leadoff walk to Seager in the seventh. Reliever Jose Leclerc got two outs but issued three walks, including a bases-loaded pass to Jean Segura.

Pinch hitter Danny Valencia followed by driving in two runs with a bloop single off Alex Claudio that made it 3-all.