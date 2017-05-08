Aggie Women’s Golf in Fifth After First Round of NCAA Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ohio- The sixth-seeded Texas A&M women’s golf team is fifth after the first round of the NCAA Columbus Regional, after shooting a 20-over 308 at The Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course on Monday. The top six teams from the tournament advance to the NCAA Championships in Sugar Grove, Ill.

“We did well today to battle and put ourselves in position to advance,” said Texas A&M head coach Trelle McCombs . “The girls did well to maintain their composure in the windy conditions.”

The Aggies are one stroke ahead of Arkansas and South Carolina, who are currently tied for the final berth at the NCAA Championships after the first of three rounds. Florida leads the event with a 9-over 297, followed by Florida State (+11), Purdue (+14) and Ohio State (+14). The event was delayed by 90 minutes due to frost in the Columbus area, and players had to deal with considerable wind during the round.

Maddie Szeryk led the Aggies with a 1-over 73 on the par 72 / 6,416 yard Scarlet Course, and is tied for fourth after the first round, three strokes behind tournament leader Marta Martin Garcia (-2) of Purdue. Courtney Dow birdied two of her last three holes to shoot a 5-over 77, and rank in a tie for 22nd in the tournament.

Bianca Fabrizio shot a 6-over 78 to tie for 36th, with Andrea Jonama and Thanya Pattamakijsakul both tying for 52nd with an 8-over 80.

The Aggies tee off at 7:24 a.m. CT on Tuesday for the second of three rounds at the NCAA Columbus Regional.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics