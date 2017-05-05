Two Arrests For An Expensive Filing Of A False Police Report

What is the cost of 25 College Station police officers responding to the report of a shooting, along with the cost of the follow-up investigation?

CSPD is still adding up its expenses from an incident last December that turned out to be an accidental shooting.

After nearly six months of looking, two young men were recently found and were arrested for filing a false police report.

An unidentified 16 year old was found last weekend. CSPD did not reveal if he was the shooter.

That apprehension led to this week’s arrest of the person who was shot, 17 year old Jimmy Gaona III of College Station.

Gaona is out of jail on his promise to appear in court.

According to Gaona’s arrest report, he told officers in a hospital emergency room he was shot by a stranger who was with a group of three to four men near Bee Creek Park.

That led to the deployment of the more than two dozen officers. They spent more than two hours at Bee Creek and Merry Oaks Parks, along with the hospital and a condominium complex.

Later that day, detectives determined the shooting took place in an apartment.

According to Gaona’s arrest report, the person who shot Gaona said he was dancing while holding a handgun in the apartment when the revolver discharged.

CSPD says if the teens are convicted, it will be up to prosecutors to determine if they will have to pay restitution to the city.