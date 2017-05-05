Texas Senate Approves Governor’s Appointees To The A&M System Board Of Regents

The Texas A&M system board of regents will hold a special meeting Monday morning.

That’s because the state senate…including Brazos County senator Charles Schwertner and Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham…approved the governor’s three nominees for six year terms.

There is one new regent, Tim Leach of Midland. Reappointed for a second term were the current chairman, Cliff Thomas of Victoria, and current vice-chairwoman Elaine Mendoza of San Antonio.

Monday morning’s meeting, which will be done by a conference call, starts at 8:30. The agenda includes choosing a new chair and vice-chair, along with selecting the regents representative to the University of Texas investment management company.