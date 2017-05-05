State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Friday, May 5th, 2017
District 12 state representative Kyle Kacal discussed the status of the budget, his vote on the Raise the Age bill, the Spouse Survival bill, Convention of States, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 5.
Click below to hear Kyle Kacal visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on May 5 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.