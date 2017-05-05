State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

District 12 state representative Kyle Kacal discussed the status of the budget, his vote on the Raise the Age bill, the Spouse Survival bill, Convention of States, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 5.

Click below to hear Kyle Kacal visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

KyleKacal050517