Have You Seen This Woman?

The Bryan Police Department has issued a silver alert to locate a local woman who is missing.

76 year old Gloria Smith, who is known to get confused, was last seen by her family at a home in the 1300 block of Barak.

She was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, a pink and gray striped shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

During a search of the area, a witness said they saw someone matching her description near Sul Ross school on Broadmoor Friday morning around 6:30.

Anyone who may have seen Smith, a black woman approximately five feet five and 117 pounds, is asked to contact BPD at 979-209-5300.

Photo of Gloria Smith from Bryan police.

