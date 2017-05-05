Have You Seen This Woman?Featured Stories, News Friday, May 5th, 2017
The Bryan Police Department has issued a silver alert to locate a local woman who is missing.
76 year old Gloria Smith, who is known to get confused, was last seen by her family at a home in the 1300 block of Barak.
She was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, a pink and gray striped shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
During a search of the area, a witness said they saw someone matching her description near Sul Ross school on Broadmoor Friday morning around 6:30.
Anyone who may have seen Smith, a black woman approximately five feet five and 117 pounds, is asked to contact BPD at 979-209-5300.
Posted by Bill Oliver on May 5 2017.