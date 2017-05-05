No. 6 Texas A&M Softball Hosts No. 9 Tennessee in Regular Season Finale on Willy 1550

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 6 Texas A&M Softball team closes out the regular season with a three-game series against No. 9 Tennessee beginning Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Saturday’s contest is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. start while game three is slated for a 12 p.m. start on Sunday.

Texas A&M enters the weekend series with a 41-7 (15-5 SEC) record. Riley Sartain leads the team with a .382 average, 11 home runs and 41 RBI. Kristen Cuyos and Tori Vidales have each added 10 home runs while Cuyos is second on the team with 37 RBI. The Aggies hold a 1.63 team ERA, led by Trinity Harrington (12-2, 1.37) and Samantha Show (17-4, 1.55 ERA). Lexi Smith claims an 11-1 record and a 1.58 ERA.

Last weekend, the Aggies lost their first series of the season, falling at No. 18 Kentucky. Sarah Hudek and Erica Russell led the offense with .333 weekends, while Samantha Show added a home run and five RBI. Show earned the win on Friday, throwing 5.1 innings, scattering just five hits and striking out four.

Tennessee is currently 42-8 (14-6 SEC) on the season. The Volunteers are led offensively by Meghan Gregg, who dons a .452 average with 10 homers and 66 RBI. In the circle, Matty Moss is 21-2 with a 1.50 ERA, and Caylan Arnold is 19-6 with a 1.83 ERA.

Florida has locked up the No. 1 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament, winning the regular season championship with a 20-3 record. However, the 2-3-4 seeds are all up for grabs between Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennessee. The Aggies are 15-5, a half game above Auburn (15-6) and a full game ahead of the Volunteers (14-6).

All three games can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM. The series opener can be seen on the SEC Network’s Bases Loaded coverage as well as SEC Network +, and Saturday and Sunday’s contests can be seen on SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

