Little Car Does Big Damage To A Bryan Church Building

A small car went halfway into a Bryan church building Thursday morning just before six.

A Bryan man was arrested after driving his girlfriend’s 2017 Honda Fit an estimated 70 miles per hour into the education and fellowship building at Christ’s Way Baptist Church on Copperfield.

That’s after 27 year old Michael Zamago is accused of striking then threatening to kill the woman.

According to the arrest report, Zamago told police he was driving without a license and was driving a little fast when the woman grabbed the wheel.

Zamago said that caused the car to hit the curb. Then he said, according to an officer, “he guesses he hit the gas more”.

That caused the car to strike the building next to the church sanctuary, resulting in both air bags being deployed.

The couple refused medical treatment.

The church pastor estimated damage to the building at $40,000 dollars.

According to online records, this is the eighth time Zamago has been in the Brazos County jail since September 2009.

In addition to the new charges, Zamago is also awaiting trial for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from 2009 and a case of hindering apprehension that was filed last year.

As of Friday afternoon, Zamago was still in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $67,000 dollars.