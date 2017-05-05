Gander Mountain Closing All Stores

Gander Mountain stores are all going out of business.

The retailer, which filed for bankruptcy in March, has posted on its website the company has been acquired by Camping World.

The website notice did not announce a date for store closings…including College Station.

The website did state the last day to use gift cards is May 18th.

The only reference to whether any locations will reopen as Camping World stores is a tease to check back this fall for more details.