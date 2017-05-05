Gallo, Odor, Andrus HR, Texas tops Astros 10-4 to end skid

HOUSTON (AP) _ Joey Gallo homered and drove in three runs, Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus also homered and the Texas Rangers stopped a season-worst four-game skid, beating the Houston Astros 10-4 on Thursday.

After twice giving up leads earlier in the series, the Rangers went ahead 4-0 in the first inning and used the bullpen to help avoid a four-game sweep.

Marwin Gonzalez homered in his fifth straight start for Houston.

Odor’s homer off Joe Musgrove (1-3) came with one out in the first. Singles by Nomar Mazara, Carlos Gomez and Gallo made it 2-0 with two outs and Mike Napoli hit a two-run double.

Gallo padded the lead with a two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning and Andrus had a solo shot in the ninth.

A.J. Griffin (3-0) picked up the win, yielding one earned run in five innings in his return from the disabled list because of gout in his left ankle.