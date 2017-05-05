Brief High Speed Chase Ends With An Arrest On Multiple Charges

Brazos County sheriff’s deputies found almost $5,000 dollars of illegal drugs and more than $600 dollars in cash as the result of a traffic stop and high speed chase Wednesday night.

35 year old Eric Bernard Walker of Hearne is accused of throwing away almost $4,100 dollars of cocaine and $800 dollars of marijuana while trying to elude deputies at speeds up to 115 miles per hour.

According to the deputy’s arrest report, a private citizen reported seeing Walker’s Cadillac swerving in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 near the FM 2154 exit.

Walker was first stopped by a deputy near the FM 159 exit.

Then Walker is accused of taking off and leading a pursuit that ended when he stopped on the northbound frontage road just past Rock Prairie Road.

Witnesses told deputies during the chase, the driver threw out several objects.

Walker was also charged with evading arrest with three prior convictions.