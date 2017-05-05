American Legion Receives Grant from Brazos Valley Cares

Brazos Valley Cares, an organization dedicated to helping local veterans, is presenting American Legion Earl Graham Post #159 with a $20,000 grant on Friday.

Susan Marty, the legion’s Second Vice Commander,said the money will help support three of their programs: the annual Veteran Resource Fair, the Military Family Support program, and the veterans financial crisis assistance program.

Marty said it is important to Brazos Valley Cares that the grant money goes towards helping local veterans.

“This community is very pro-military. We grow them, we graduate them out of A&M, and they come back and live here. And so it is really important that we continue to serve those who have served our nation,” said Marty.

The grant will be presented at the Old School Steak and Cigar Dinner event at Tonkaway Ranch on Friday, May 5.

Click below to hear Susan Marty visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

SusanMarty050417