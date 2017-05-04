Tony Romo to Try Qualifying for US Open

Tony Romo to Try Qualifying for US OpenSports Thursday, May 4th, 2017
ALEDO, Texas (AP) _ Tony Romo’s next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.
And it’s a long shot.
A month after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback retired, Romo is among nearly
9,500 players who signed up for the U.S. Open. He plays an 18-hole local
qualifier Monday at Split Rail Links and Golf Club about 30 minutes west of Fort
Worth.
If he advances, the next step is sectional qualifying on June 5 to get into the
U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.
This isn’t the first time Romo has tried to qualify. He made it out of local
qualifying in 2010. In a 36-hole sectional qualifier where only two of the 35
players advanced, Romo opened with a 71 and withdrew in the afternoon after two
weather delays.
Orville Moody in 1969 was the last player to go through local qualifying and
win the U.S. Open.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115614