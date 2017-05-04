Tony Parker to Miss Rest of the Season

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker will miss the rest of the playoffs after rupturing the quadriceps tendon in his left leg in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. Parker will need season-ending surgery, meaning the Spurs will have to go through the rest of the postseason without their veteran floor leader. He was injured with 8:34 to play in last night’s game and the Spurs went on to win and tie the series at one game apiece.