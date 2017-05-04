Statements From Congressmen Flores & Brady and Senators Cornyn & Cruz on AHCA Vote

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is celebrating the passage of the House Republican health care bill, saying he is confident it will get through the Senate. Trump says the health care debate has “really brought the Republican Party together.” The measure skirted through the House by a thin 217-213 vote, as all voting Democrats and 20 mostly moderate Republican holdouts voted no.

Statement from Congressman Bill Flores’s office:

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act. Congressman Bill Flores (R-Texas) issued the following statement regarding passage of the bill:

“Obamacare’s failures continue to hurt access to and the affordability of health care for all Americans. This week, insurers in Virginia announced severe market contractions for their Obamacare exchanges, and the last remaining insurer in 94 of 99 Iowa counties announced that they are contemplating leaving the marketplace altogether. In Texas, 70 percent of our counties only have one health care option, and many will lose that option as early as January due to the fatal flaws of Obamacare. Obamacare must be repealed and replaced now to stop the damage that American families and businesses are enduring.

“In Congress, one of my top priorities has always been to repeal and replace Obamacare. My support of the American Health Care Act honors the promise I made to the constituents of the 17th Congressional District. Furthermore, a vote against this bill would have been a vote to keep Obamacare’s skyrocketing premiums and reduced coverage options.

“The American Health Care Act delivers immediate relief from Obamacare taxes and mandates while replacing Obamacare’s harmful outcomes with provisions that give all Americans freedom of choice, free of government mandates and penalties. It ensures that no one is denied coverage by protecting those with pre-existing conditions, and providing tax credits to help lower income families obtain access to affordable, quality health care — a long held conservative policy goal. The bill also enacts the largest entitlement reform in decades by modernizing and strengthening Medicaid, and empowers states to tailor health plans for their citizens rather than be subject to the plans of Washington bureaucrats.

“It is imperative that Congress live under the laws that it is passes. That is why the House also unanimously passed a bill to ensure that members of Congress and Congressional staff will have the same coverage provided to Main Street America under the American Health Care Act.

“We still have more work to do, but as of today significant progress has been made to provide relief and to rescue hardworking American families from the failures of Obamacare. I remain committed to seeing the complete repeal of Obamacare and replacing it with a 21st century health care system that is patient-focused, market-driven, competitive and affordable.”

Statement from Congressman Kevin Brady’s office:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) released the following statement after the House voted to pass the American Health Care Act:

“Today, we took a major step forward to repeal and replace Obamacare. Not only does this legislation rescue millions of Americans from Obamacare’s crushing taxes and collapsing health care market, it lays the foundation for a health care system based on what workers and families want and need. Our proven, conservative solutions will move us away from the government-centered Obamacare model and toward a patient, family, and state-driven approach that will lower costs, expand choices, and increase access to care.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and House Republicans’ unwavering commitment to finding solutions, we are moving forward on our promise.”

Chairman Brady delivered the following remarks in support of the American Health Care Act on the House floor earlier today.

“Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I first want to thank Chairwoman Black for her leadership on this effort, as well as Chairman Walden of the Energy and Commerce Committee for incredible work.

As Chairman and on behalf of the Ways and Means Committee – who worked alongside you – I’m honored to speak in support of the American Health Care Act because it guarantees coverage for those with pre-existing illnesses. It guarantees coverage for those with pre-existing illnesses.

In fact, this bill takes decisive action to repeal all of the bad parts, all of the damage done by Obamacare, and begin a thoughtful, step-by-step process to deliver a patient-centered health care system – not a Washington-centered health care system – for the American people.

While Obamacare has helped some, far more have been hurt by this law. And more Obamacare failures are piling up every day.

Just yesterday, Aetna announced that it will exit Virginia’s individual health insurance market next year. And it’s not just the state’s Obamacare exchanges they are leaving behind – Aetna says it will not offer any plans next year on the individual market in Virginia.

The same thing is happening in Iowa. Democrats, my friends on the other side of the aisle, have done nothing to stop this. Nothing.

But today, because of this bill, thousands of people will have hope for a new plan to provide the coverage they need.

Millions of Americans throughout the country are facing terrible options. The people of Texas have been hit particularly hard.

Between last year and this year, nine health care insurers have exited Obamacare exchanges in the Lone Star State. No other state saw more insurers leave.

For my families, the failures of this law have come to mean some incredibly tough choices.

They’ve had to accept that, under Obamacare, you can’t access affordable coverage that is tailored to what they need.

They’ve had to learn how to get by as their monthly health premiums skyrocket each and every year – bigger than their mortgage payments.

They’ve had to choose between paying out of pocket for the care they need or not getting care at all.

Under Obamacare, the ability to receive treatment from the doctor you know – and who knows you – has become a luxury that too many can’t afford.

Today, with the American Health Care Act that Republicans proposed, we have an opportunity to provide immediate relief from this failing law.

More than that, we can provide Americans with real choices in health care – not the painful decisions they’ve been forced to live with under Obamacare.

Under the Ways and Means Committee area, this starts by repealing the law’s crushing taxes and mandates. That’s where the Ways and Means takes action.

Under Obamacare, the individual and employer mandate tax penalties allow Washington to strong-arm you – to strong arm Americans – into Obamacare plans you do not want and cannot afford.

Not anymore.

In the Republican plan, we repeal the individual and employer mandate tax penalties so Americans have the freedom to make the health care choices that are right for them.

Under Obamacare, over a trillion dollars in tax hikes were imposed on American families, businesses, and health care providers – tightening Washington’s grip on our economy and our health care system.

Under the Republican plan, those taxes are gone. Those taxes that burden America’s small businesses and families.

And, under our plan, we provide increased health savings accounts so Americans can save easier for the out-of-pocket costs that hit them under any health care.

And, we create a personal, individual tax credit so that Americans can buy plans that are right for them – not what’s right for government. They can choose a plan that can go with them from job to job, state to state, home to start a family or a business, even into those pre-retirement years.

Today is about taking on a collapsing Obamacare, and replacing, for the American people, health care that they want, they can use, and that they can afford – driven not by what Washington wants, but driven by what American families need in their health care.

I urge this support.

I yield back.”

Statement from Senator John Cornyn:

“Today is an important step forward in upholding our promise to give the American people relief from Obamacare,” Sen. Cornyn said. “The health care status quo is unacceptable. Premiums have skyrocketed, coverage options have disappeared, and small businesses have struggled under crushing taxes and mandates. Working alongside the Administration, making health care more affordable and accessible for all Americans will continue to be our top priority and this legislation sets us on a course to achieve that.”

Statement from Senator Ted Cruz:

“Today was an important step. I am encouraged that House Republicans were able to come together and pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The House Freedom Caucus pressed hard to reduce premiums and make health care more affordable, and their efforts, in cooperation with the entire conference, substantially improved this bill.

“Our work now goes forward in the Senate, where we should continue to improve the bill. For many weeks, I have been working closely with my Senate colleagues, from across the ideological spectrum, on consensus reforms to make health insurance more affordable. We must deliver on that promise. I am optimistic we will get the job done, and honor our commitment to provide more choices for consumers, put people in control of their healthcare, and most importantly, lower premiums.”