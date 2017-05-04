Home » Featured Stories, News » Recap Of B/CS Chamber Annual Trip To Washington D.C.

Recap Of B/CS Chamber Annual Trip To Washington D.C.

Posted by Featured Stories, News Thursday, May 4th, 2017

This year’s Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce annual trip to Washington D.C. has had an attitude of optimism that hasn’t been on Capitol Hill in years.

Chamber president Glen Brewer has participated in eight trips to meet federal lawmakers and other officials…who in turn say they are glad to see the local delegation.

Brewer says about half of this year’s group made the trip for the first time.

And this was Brewer’s first trip as chamber president.

Click below for comments from Glen Brewer, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

050317-Glen-Brewer.mp3

 

Photo of Senator John Cornyn speaking to members of the Bryan/College Station and Waco chambers of commerce courtesy of Senator Cornyn's office.

Photo of Senator John Cornyn speaking to members of the Bryan/College Station and Waco chambers of commerce courtesy of Senator Cornyn’s office.

 

Photo of Senator Ted Cruz speaking to members of the Bryan/College Station and Waco chambers of commerce courtesy of Senator Cruz's office.

Photo of Senator Ted Cruz speaking to members of the Bryan/College Station and Waco chambers of commerce courtesy of Senator Cruz’s office.

 

Photo of Congressman Bill Flores speaking to members of the Bryan/College Station and Waco chambers of commerce from the Twitter feed @RepBillFlores.

Photo of Congressman Bill Flores speaking to members of the Bryan/College Station and Waco chambers of commerce from the Twitter feed @RepBillFlores.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115645

Posted by on May 4 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-