Recap Of B/CS Chamber Annual Trip To Washington D.C.

This year’s Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce annual trip to Washington D.C. has had an attitude of optimism that hasn’t been on Capitol Hill in years.

Chamber president Glen Brewer has participated in eight trips to meet federal lawmakers and other officials…who in turn say they are glad to see the local delegation.

Brewer says about half of this year’s group made the trip for the first time.

And this was Brewer’s first trip as chamber president.

Click below for comments from Glen Brewer, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.