It’s Property Valuation Notice Time Again

67,000 valuation notices have been mailed to the owners of residential and commercial property in Brazos County.

Chief Appraiser Mark Price says after protests are completed, the appraisal district estimates a valuation increase of six to ten percent.

Price invites property owners to drop by the appraisal district office with no appointment through the end of May to learn how your valuation was set.

Price also encourages bringing in sales data of comparable properties, because that’s how valuations are determined.

Price says another way to lower valuations is bringing documentation of damage to buildings, including a cracked slab.

Appointments for valuation protests start June 5th.

The Brazos Central Appraisal District (BCAD) office is still located on Briarcrest in Bryan.

As an update on BCAD’s new building, which will be built next to the Brazos County tax office, Price says an architect has been selected and the county is moving dirt from the site.

Click HERE to find more information on the BCAD website, brazoscad.org

Click below for comments from Mark Price, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.