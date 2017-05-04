No. 17 Aggie Baseball hosts No. 13 Mississippi State on Sportsradio 1150 and the Zone 102.7 FM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – With seven teams separated by just one game atop the SEC standings, the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies host the No. 13 Mississippi State Bulldogs in the league’s premier series for the weekend. The squads face off at 6:32 pm on Thursday and Friday and 1:02 pm on Saturday.

It marks the only series of the weekend to feature two of the aforementioned seven teams. Mississippi State shares the league lead with Auburn and Kentucky at 14-7 in league play. The Aggies are one game back in the standings tied with Arkansas, Florida and LSU at 13-8.

Texas A&M has won 18 of their last 22 games, including their current five-game win streak. The Aggies current run includes winning two of three against then-No. 8 LSU, then-No. 11 Auburn and Tennessee along with three-game road series sweeps at Alabama and Missouri.

The Aggies’ pitching staff has been outstanding the last 10 games, logging a 1.15 ERA with 97 strikeouts and a 1.11 WHIP in 94.0 innings. Headed into Thursday’s series opener, Texas A&M has a string of 41 consecutive innings without yielding an earned run.

The Texas A&M weekend rotation had their best go-arounds the last two weeks against Tennessee and Missouri. Over the two times through the rotation, Brigham Hill , Corbin Martin and Stephen Kolek combined to allow just four runs, three earned, in 40.0 innings of work. The trio held opponents to a .164 batting average as they posted a 0.68 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 40 strikeouts.

The Aggie bullpen has been a menace to opponents since the beginning of April, pacing the Maroon and White to a 15-3 record. In the 18 games, the Texas A&M bullpen is 8-1 with seven saves, a 1.13 ERA and a .163 opponent batting average in 63.2 innings of work. The relievers boast a 0.99 WHIP and 70 strikeouts since April 1.

Freshman Braden Shewmake ranks ninth in the nation in hits (70) and 16th in the nation in RBI (52). He leads all Division I freshmen in hits and RBI.

Thursday’s and Saturday’s games will air on ESPNU. Clay Matvick will handle play-by-play duties while Mike Rooney provides color analysis.

All three games will be available for viewing on ESPN3/SEC Network +. ESPN3/SECNetwork + provides digital-only events to ESPN/SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One).

All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (33-13, 13-8 SEC) vs. MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS (30-16, 14-7 SEC)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,1000) • College Station, Texas

• THURSDAY: #15 Brigham Hill (Jr., RHP, 6-3, 2.62 ERA) vs. #48 Konnor Pilkington (So, LHP, 5-3, 3.10 ERA)

• FRIDAY: #12 Corbin Martin (Jr., RHP, 5-2, 3.13 ERA) vs. TBA

• SATURDAY: #32 Stephen Kolek (So., RHP, 3-2, 3.52 ERA) vs. TBA

SCHEDULE Thursday, 6:32 p.m. • Friday, 6:32 p.m. • Saturday, 1:02 p.m. RADIO SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone • Dave South (play-by-play) TELEVISION Thursday & Saturday – ESPNU • Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Mike Rooney (color analyst) LIVE VIDEO ESPN3/SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) LIVE AUDIO 12thMan.com LIVE STATS 12thMan.com/tamustats.com (mobile devices) RANKINGS Texas A&M – 15th (D1B), 16th (BA), 17th (USAT), 18th (NCBWA);

Mississippi State – 9th (BA), 11th (D1B), 13th (NCBWA & USAT) SERIES HISTORY Texas A&M leads 15-12

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics