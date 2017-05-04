Gonzalez Homers Again in Astros 10-1 Win Over Rangers

HOUSTON (AP) _ Marwin Gonzalez homered for the fourth time in his last three

games and Carlos Correa had four hits, helping the Houston Astros beat the Texas

Rangers 10-1 on Wednesday night.

Gonzalez had two hits and smashed a two-run homer off the batter’s eye in

center in the sixth inning for a 6-1 lead. He hit two home runs against Texas on

Tuesday, including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth that rallied Houston to

an 8-7 win.

Correa and Brian McCann sparked a four-run second inning with solo homers off

starter Nick Martinez (0-1).

Correa finished 4 for 5 and a triple shy of the cycle.

Charlie Morton (3-2) allowed a run and five hits in six innings, striking out

eight and walking two.