City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Kevin Russell, Bryan’s Economic Development/Development Services Director, discussed Coulter Airfield, Triangle Park, economic development, the Research Valley Partnership, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, May 4.

Click below to hear Kevin Russell visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

