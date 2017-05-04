City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, May 4th, 2017
Kevin Russell, Bryan’s Economic Development/Development Services Director, discussed Coulter Airfield, Triangle Park, economic development, the Research Valley Partnership, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, May 4.
Click below to hear Kevin Russell visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on May 4 2017.