Bryan School Board Business Includes Expanding A Parking Lot & Three Executive Session Items

Construction will start soon on adding parking at Crockett elementary school in Bryan. That follows school board action this week naming the contractor. Construction manager Jeff Windsor says there will be 19 more spaces when the $80,000 dollar project is completed by July 1. But another $20,000 dollars was added as a contingency. Windsor says the contingency is to cover costs when there is damage to utility lines that no one knew existed.

Monday’s Bryan ISD board meeting also included an executive session to discuss with their attorney an unusual situation at Kemp-Carver elementary. No action was taken and the the board’s lawyer refused to give details on legal issues “pertaining to the school’s public announcement system”.