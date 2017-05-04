Home » Bit of Info » Bit of Info: Is It True Guardians of the Galaxy Edition

Bit of Info: Is It True Guardians of the Galaxy Edition

May 4th, 2017
Bit-of-Info-161-Is-It-True-GotG-Edition-050417.mp3

Bit of Info: Is It True Guardians of the Galaxy Edition – May 4th 2017 – Well, it's not Star Wars, but it's nerdy and space-related nonetheless, so in honor of May the Fourth, we play everybody's favorite game, based on the cast of the movie being released this week. May the Fourth be with you!

