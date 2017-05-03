State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

Brazos County Senator Charles Schwertner discussed legislation regarding graducation committees for high school seniors who do not pass standardized tests, SB 1467, which addresses a work study program, marijuana legalization and utilization, and more during his weekly update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 3.

Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

