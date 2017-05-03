Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017
Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce’s visit to Washington D.C., the future of healthcare, transportation, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 3.
Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
