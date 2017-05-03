Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017

Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce’s visit to Washington D.C., the future of healthcare, transportation, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 3.

Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

BillFlores050317

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=115584

Posted by on May 3 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-