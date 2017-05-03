Arrests For Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Drug Possession, & Violating Probation In Burleson County

College Station police get a judge to set a high bond for a local man accused of having the potential to severely hurt or kill someone. But a $50,000 dollar bond was not high enough, as it was posted by 31 year old Dieter Martini-Stoica of College Station the same day he was arrested for assault causing injury. According to the arrest report, Stoica denies shooting a man on a riding lawn mower with a pellet gun. The victim, who identified Stoica, his gun, and the truck he was driving, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a pellet wound to his shoulder. According to the CSPD request to the judge for a high bond, Stoica’s history of using guns and laser pointers dates back to 2000.

Bryan police reported arresting a local man on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drug possession…along with illegal items in his backpack. 23 year old Isaiah Castillo of Bryan, according to the arrest report, had in his backpack 34 bags of K-2 with a total weight of nine ounces, along with a handgun. Officers found in Castillo’s pants 183 Alprazolam pills and $895 dollars in cash. BPD estimates the street value of the drugs, which included 8.1 grams of marijuana, at $3,600 dollars. Castillo remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $186,000 dollars.

A Caldwell woman wanted for violating probation in two Burleson County cases is caught in Bryan after a policeman witnessed a traffic violation. According to the arrest report, 26 year old Jocelyn Doyle was wanted for having an improper educator/student relationship and injury to a child. Bryan police added charges of Doyle not identifying herself as a fugitive and and resisting arrest. This follows a traffic stop last Friday morning on East 29th near Barak. Two officers carried Doyle to a patrol vehicle after she lost a shoe while dragging her feet.