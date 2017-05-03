My Aggie Nation Podcast: Five Aggies find new homes through the 2017 NFL Draft

In this week’s episode, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor review the Aggies’ NFL Draft weekend, including the undrafted players who signed free agent contracts. Brown and Taylor move on to the regular season home stretch of the A&M softball and baseball teams and break down the in-state rivalry between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros.