Seven Tornadoes Landed In Northeast Texas Last Saturday

The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth has updated information about last Saturday’s tornado outbreak in northeast Texas.

Seven tornadoes moved through Van Zandt, Hopkins, and Henderson counties.

The strongest, which hit the west side of Canton, was upgraded to an EF-4 tornado with estimated winds of 175 to 185 miles per hour.

There was also one EF-3, one EF-2, and four EF-0 twisters.