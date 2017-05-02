SEC weekly honors for Serena Brown and Aggie men’s sprint medley relay

BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M men’s sprint medley relay and Serena Brown were selected for SEC weekly honors. The Aggie sprint medley crew of Fred Kerley , Elijah Morrow , Mylik Kerley and Devin Dixon shared Runner of the Week accolades with Tennessee’s Christian Coleman. Brown was chosen as Freshman of the Week.

A collegiate record of 3:11.94 secured the victory for Texas A&M in the sprint medley relay as they bettered the previous record of 3:12.13 set by Arkansas in 2000. The time also ranks sixth on the all-time world and U.S. list.

Three members of the sprint medley – Dixon and both Kerleys – also ran on the winning 4×400 for the Aggies as they posted a world-leading time of 3:00.74.

Brown improved her previous best in the discus by seven feet as she won the first event contested at the SEC Relays. Brown’s throw of 186-6 (56.84) improved her Bahamas national record and she is currently ranked second on the 2017 world junior list.

For the second consecutive week the Texas A&M men and women are ranked No. 1 in the USTFCCCA national team computer rankings. The Aggies next competition will be the SEC Championships hosted by South Carolina on May 11-13.

USTFCCCA National Team Computer Rankings – May 1, 2017

MEN: 1. Texas A&M; 2. Florida; 3. Texas Tech; 4. Georgia; 5. Alabama; 6. LSU; 7. Arkansas; 8. USC; 9. Texas; 10. Virginia; 11. Colorado State; 12. Oregon; 13. Mississippi; 14. Baylor; 15. Nebraska; 16. Kansas; 17. Penn State; 18. UCLA; 19. South Carolina; 20. Auburn; 21. Kentucky; 22. Mississippi State; 23. Tennessee; 24. Oklahoma State; 25. Houston.

WOMEN: 1. Texas A&M; 2. Oregon; 3. LSU; 4. Arkansas; 5. USC; 6. Kentucky; 7. Florida; 8. Texas; 9. Georgia; 10. Alabama; 11. Baylor; 12. Auburn; 13. Kansas State; 14. Florida State; 15. Stanford; 16. Purdue; 17. Mississippi; 18. Miami; 19. Notre Dame; 20. BYU; 21. Arizona State; 22. Penn State; 23. Washington; 24. Missouri; 25. Tennessee.

