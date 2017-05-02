SEC weekly honors for Serena Brown and Aggie men’s sprint medley relay

SEC weekly honors for Serena Brown and Aggie men’s sprint medley relaySports Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017
BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M men’s sprint medley relay and Serena Brown were selected for SEC weekly honors. The Aggie sprint medley crew of Fred Kerley, Elijah Morrow, Mylik Kerley and Devin Dixon shared Runner of the Week accolades with Tennessee’s Christian Coleman. Brown was chosen as Freshman of the Week.
A collegiate record of 3:11.94 secured the victory for Texas A&M in the sprint medley relay as they bettered the previous record of 3:12.13 set by Arkansas in 2000. The time also ranks sixth on the all-time world and U.S. list.
Three members of the sprint medley – Dixon and both Kerleys – also ran on the winning 4×400 for the Aggies as they posted a world-leading time of 3:00.74.
Brown improved her previous best in the discus by seven feet as she won the first event contested at the SEC Relays. Brown’s throw of 186-6 (56.84) improved her Bahamas national record and she is currently ranked second on the 2017 world junior list.
For the second consecutive week the Texas A&M men and women are ranked No. 1 in the USTFCCCA national team computer rankings. The Aggies next competition will be the SEC Championships hosted by South Carolina on May 11-13.
USTFCCCA National Team Computer Rankings – May 1, 2017
MEN: 1. Texas A&M; 2. Florida; 3. Texas Tech; 4. Georgia; 5. Alabama; 6. LSU; 7. Arkansas; 8. USC; 9. Texas; 10. Virginia; 11. Colorado State; 12. Oregon; 13. Mississippi; 14. Baylor; 15. Nebraska; 16. Kansas; 17. Penn State; 18. UCLA; 19. South Carolina; 20. Auburn; 21. Kentucky; 22. Mississippi State; 23. Tennessee; 24. Oklahoma State; 25. Houston.
WOMEN: 1. Texas A&M; 2. Oregon; 3. LSU; 4. Arkansas; 5. USC; 6. Kentucky; 7. Florida; 8. Texas; 9. Georgia; 10. Alabama; 11. Baylor; 12. Auburn; 13. Kansas State; 14. Florida State; 15. Stanford; 16. Purdue; 17. Mississippi; 18. Miami; 19. Notre Dame; 20. BYU; 21. Arizona State; 22. Penn State; 23. Washington; 24. Missouri; 25. Tennessee.
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
