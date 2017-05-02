Rockets Best Spurs in Semifinal Win in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Perennial NBA strongman San Antonio couldn’t keep up with in-state rival

Houston, losing handily by 126-99 to the Rockets. It was a suffocating loss for

the Spurs. Trevor Ariza drained 5 three-point goals among the 22 the Rockets

buried in the lopsided win, scoring 23 points as the pace-setter. James Hardin

scored 20. Kawhii Leonard led the Spurs with 21 points as Houston opened up a

1-0 lead in the best-of-seven semifinal series.