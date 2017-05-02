Rockets Best Spurs in Semifinal Win in San Antonio

Rockets Best Spurs in Semifinal Win in San AntonioSports Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017
SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Perennial NBA strongman San Antonio couldn’t keep up with in-state rival
Houston, losing handily by 126-99 to the Rockets. It was a suffocating loss for
the Spurs. Trevor Ariza drained 5 three-point goals among the 22 the Rockets
buried in the lopsided win, scoring 23 points as the pace-setter. James Hardin
scored 20. Kawhii Leonard led the Spurs with 21 points as Houston opened up a
1-0 lead in the best-of-seven semifinal series.
Posted by Brad Mitchell on May 2 2017. Filed under Sports.