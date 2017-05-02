Recent DWI & Traffic Related Arrests

A weekend crash at University and Texas that shut down the intersection for more than two hours and led to a drunk driving arrest. College Station police report five people were hurt in the three car wreck. CSPD reports a westbound car going at a high rate of speed attempted to split between two other vehicles that were stopped for a red light. Instead, the two stopped cars were struck. Two people in each of the stopped cars received injuries not believed to be life threatening. The driver of the car that caused the crash was arrested for DWI and resisting arrest. According to the arrest report, 23 year old Leif Rogneby is accused of refusing to go the hospital to be checked for injuries, making threats towards officers and their families, and raising his elbow and striking an officer in the mouth.

A College Station man who a month ago was sentenced to three days in the county jail after admitting to drunk driving last July fourth is back in jail. According to the arrest report, 26 year old Carlos Arvizu told a College Station officer he was less drunk than his passenger when he crashed his truck in a parking lot Sunday morning shortly after 2 a.m.

Recent arrests involving local residents with lengthy driving records includes a Bryan man who went to jail for the 16th time in 13 years. 30 year old Ernesto Resendez has 27 suspensions and 13 convictions on his driving record according to Bryan police. The latest arrest came after a Bryan policeman saw Resendez driving at night in a car with one headlight not working and failing to signal. Resendez was arrested for having a shotgun with no stock and a sawed off barrel…along with municipal court warrants for family violence assault and driving related offenses. He is out of jail after posting bonds totaling more than $26,000 dollars and paying another $895 in fines from prior traffic convictions.

Another arrest from Bryan police involved a woman with a driving record of 50 suspensions and 12 traffic related convictions. 39 year old Miroslava Zavala of Bryan, who is out of jail after posting bond, was stopped after a patrolman saw her pull out of a parking lot in front of a pickup who had to brake to avoid a crash. She was arrested for driving with an invalid license with two prior convictions.