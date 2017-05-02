Online Survey To Gauge Interest In Current Design Of New Interchange At Wellborn Road & George Bush Drive

The idea of improving the intersection of Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive began in 1999, well before traffic volume reached its current leven of about 60,000 vehicles a day.

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) have an online survey that includes the latest design.

Click HERE to be directed to the survey and the latest design.

TTI’s Tim Lomax says while the survey is being conducted, TxDOT is buying right of way.

And conversations are underway with Texas A&M about adjusting schedules during the construction period.

In addition to the survey, those who are interested in hosting a presentation on the project can send an e-mail to bush-wellborn@tti.tamu.edu

The state agencies plan to hold public meetings this fall to update those interested in the project.

Lomax says community support for a design could result in more state money for the interchange, which is also at the crossroads of state highways FM 2154 and FM 2347.

Click below for comments from Tim Lomax, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.