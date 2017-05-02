Head On Crash In North Bryan Kills One Driver And Hospitalizes Another Driver

A Bryan man is dead and other Bryan man was seriously injured following a head on crash just after 1:30 Tuesday morning.

DPS trooper Jimmy Morgan says this was on the southbound freeway service road in north Bryan near FM 2818.

Morgan says the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line and struck an oncoming car.

The driver of the car who died is identified as 21 year old Steve Williford Jr.

The driver of the truck who is in the hospital is identified as 58 year old Ruben Martinez.