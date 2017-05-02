FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Completes Biocorridor Expansion

A pharmaceutical company in the biocorridor has completed its latest expansion.

Production at the new facilities built by FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies will start early next year.

FUJI’s employees recently celebrated the expansion with a program that included city leaders, including College Station mayor Karl Mooney.

Mooney, speaking on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, says it’s exciting that the impact that this plant will have around the world.

Mooney says the expansion will add 250 employees.

FUJI acquired Kalon Biotherapeutics, founded by the Texas A&M system, in December 2014.

The local FUJI plant responds to federal government orders for pandemic flu vaccines along with products for the private market.

Click below for comments from Karl Mooney, visiting with WTAW’s Scott Delucia.

More information from FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies:

On April 25, 2017, we had a small internal event with our employees and the local community to celebrate the completion of the construction stage of our facilities and the move, under FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, to an operational stage which includes the outfitting and validation of the two cGMP World Class manufacturing facilities.

College Station Mayor Karl P. Mooney and City of Bryan Councilmember Ben Hardeman addressed the employees and other local attendees during the brief ceremony.

More background information:

The first facility is focused in the cGMP production of advanced therapies, including gene therapy and viral vaccines.

The second facility will be the manufacturing center of excellence for the company’s Saturn mAb Platform with an initial cell culture capacity of 6,000L (3X 2000L bioreactors).

The design of the facility allows for future expansion that can accommodate up to 24,000L of upstream capacity to meet much needed customers’ clinical and commercial demands.

Both facilities will enable us to provide ‘best in class’ assets, technology and operational know how in our continuing commitment to ​develop future Medical Counter Measures and Pandemic Flu response candidates for our long term Partners, CIADM and BARDA, and other third part customers.

Both facilities are scheduled to begin production early 2018.