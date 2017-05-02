Bryan Council Grants Waiver During Moratorium On Building New Communications Towers

Last September, the Bryan city council began a moratorium on the construction of new communications towers.

A waiver requested by a local tower owner was unanimously approved by the council during a special meeting last Friday morning.

The council’s vote gives Skyline Communications the green light to apply to the planning and zoning commission (P&Z) to replace a tower built in 1966 with a new tower 40 feet away that will be the same height.

The council’s approval came the week before P&Z is scheduled to consider changes in local regulations. According to the P&Z draft, proposed changes reflect changes in federal laws, regulations and court decisions, wireless technology and consumer usage.

Click HERE to read and download the draft proposal on new communications towers in the city of Bryan.