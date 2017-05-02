Astros Take Down Rangers in First Game of Lone Star Series

Astros Take Down Rangers in First Game of Lone Star SeriesSports Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) _ Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel each hit RBI doubles in a five-run
seventh inning that lifted the Houston Astros to a 6-2 win over the Texas
Rangers in a game that included a benches-clearing tussle. Houston trailed by 1
entering the seventh inning before George Springer tied it at 2 with a
run-scoring single on a high chopper that bounced just over the head of Tony
Barnette, who had just relieved starter Andrew Cashner (0-3), with no outs.
Posted by Brad Mitchell on May 2 2017. Filed under Sports.