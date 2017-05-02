Home » Sports » Astros Take Down Rangers in First Game of Lone Star Series

Posted by Sports Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017

HOUSTON (AP) _  Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel each hit RBI doubles in a five-run
seventh inning that lifted the Houston Astros to a 6-2 win over the Texas
Rangers in a game that included a benches-clearing tussle. Houston trailed by 1
entering the seventh inning before George Springer tied it at 2 with a
run-scoring single on a high chopper that bounced just over the head of Tony
Barnette, who had just relieved starter Andrew Cashner (0-3), with no outs.

